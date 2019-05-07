Disney's next batch of 'Star Wars' movies starts in 2022

Disney hasn't quite wrapped up the Star Wars Skywalker saga, which will come to an end this December with Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it's looking ahead with the franchise, as it updated its release schedule with dates for three new Star Wars films. The first will hit theaters in December 2022, followed by December 2024 and 2026. They'll alternate with the Avatar sequels, the first of which arrives in 2021 (it was previously scheduled for December next year).
Beyond that, details are still scant. We've known for some time that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was working on a new trilogy that would be separate from the Skywalker series. However, Disney and Lucasfilm hit the pause button on the anthology movies following Rogue One and Solo.