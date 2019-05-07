Google is using the Play Store to speed up Android security updates

Google is planning to push out some security updates directly through its Play Store, a feature that will be part of Android Q. As The Verge reports, Google is calling this "Project Mainline," with the goal being to deliver important updates to your smartphone in a more timely manner. It's worth noting that these updates will be focused on security, as Google can't update your entire phone in this way. According to The Verge, at launch Project Mainline is going to be update 12 different "modules," such as media components. In practice, this will allow Google to patch bugs or flaws in the same way it can, say, update one of its first-party apps -- like Chrome or Play Music.