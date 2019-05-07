Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google is using the Play Store to speed up Android security updates

The feature will be coming in the next major version of Android.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Google is planning to push out some security updates directly through its Play Store, a feature that will be part of Android Q. As The Verge reports, Google is calling this "Project Mainline," with the goal being to deliver important updates to your smartphone in a more timely manner. It's worth noting that these updates will be focused on security, as Google can't update your entire phone in this way. According to The Verge, at launch Project Mainline is going to be update 12 different "modules," such as media components. In practice, this will allow Google to patch bugs or flaws in the same way it can, say, update one of its first-party apps -- like Chrome or Play Music.

"On [Android] Q, there will be OS modules that will update without a reboot of the device, around compatibility and security," said Google's Stephanie Cuthbertson on stage at I/O 2019. "These are updated in the background the same way it's done for Android apps." Project Mainline is an expansion of the work Google began in 2017 with Oreo's "Project Treble," which was designed to let manufacturers update their Android handsets without having to make major changes to their software.

Catch up on all the latest news from Google IO 2019 here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr