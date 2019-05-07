Google flood forecasting expands in India ahead of monsoon season

With more data comes better forecasting, and Google says its flood-prediction tools are growing more accurate every day.

Google's AI efforts cover the gamut of medicine, emergency response, entertainment and technology. For instance, the company showed off a program that can detect early-stage lung cancer in scans, even when doctors can't see the physical signs themselves. Google also revealed 20 organizations that will receive $25 million in grants as part of the Google AI Impact Challenge, to support their AI-driven social efforts. These include a program to speed up the New York City Fire Department's emergency-response times, and a tool to help fact-checkers in the UK contextualize news and better distinguish misinformation.