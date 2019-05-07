Google is adding time-lapse mode to every Pixel camera

Pixel phones are getting a new camera mode. Google announced today during its I/O developer conference that a time-lapse option will be coming to all Pixel smartphones. The feature is available out of the box on the new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and will be made available in the camera app on Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices following an upcoming update.
Pixel owners will be able to find the feature by opening up the camera app and swiping to the "More" option. From there, a grid of camera modes like Night Sight and Slow Motion will be displayed. You'll be able to find the time-lapse feature in that list. Once enabled, users will be able to capture long segments of footage and play it back quickly. The feature captures just a few frames per second and allows users to speed up the footage in increments of 5x, 10x, 30x or 120x. Time-lapse captures will be supported natively in the Google Photos app, so they should play back without any issue.