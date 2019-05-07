Show More Results

Image credit: Google
Google turns Duplex into fancy autofill for Chrome

The ticket-buying, car-renting feature arrives later this year.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Mobile
Google

Duplex, Google's AI reservation feature, already knows how to dial a phone. Starting later this year, it will also be able to rent you a car or buy you some movie tickets online.

As Google CEO Sundar Pichai demonstrated on stage during the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, California on Tuesday, renting a car from National is as simple as saying, "Hey Google, book a car with national for my next trip." For there, Assistant will automatically navigate to the National Car Rental website and start filling in the basic information about your trip, offering you vehicle class options and generally doing the data entry drudge work. You'll still have final say over the reservation, and the system will prompt for approval several times throughout the process, but it should save you a good deal of time compared to typing in all that stuff yourself.

"Duplex in Chrome," as the new feature is called, will roll out to English language Android users in the US and UK later this year.

