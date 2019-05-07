HBO edited that coffee cup out of 'Game of Thrones'

It's a relatively easy edit, but it's surprising that the production team didn't catch the gaffe before the episode aired for a gigantic audience. That's especially true when this isn't the first time HBO has needed to do this. The company erased two members of the film crew from a Westworld scene in 2018 after viewers spotted them wandering through Sweetwater.

HBO has been good-natured about the mistake, saying that Dany had really "ordered an herbal tea." With that said, it's no doubt thankful that modern editing allows those quick corrections -- it didn't have to live with the consequences of its slip-up for more than a few days.

That's a pumpkin spice latte pic.twitter.com/fPThGIWJPW — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 6, 2019