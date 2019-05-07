How to watch Google's opening I/O 2019 keynote at 1PM ET

This year's Google I/O keynote promises to be a special one. For the first time in a long while, Google has confirmed there will be new hardware -- new Pixel phones are virtually certain, while a Nest smart display could also be in the cards. And that's not including the usual news about AI, Chrome and the seemingly inevitable surprises each year. Thankfully, you don't have to miss a minute of it. Google is livestreaming the keynote both below and on its I/O event page starting at 1PM Eastern. And if you can't watch or just want to stay one step ahead of the action, you can tune into our liveblog to follow the developer conference as it unfolds.