Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget
save
Save
share

The Pixel 3a vs. the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2: What's changed?

The newest Google phone is a step down in the best way.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Chris Velazco / Engadget

Sponsored Links

It's only May but we're already getting new a Pixel phone, just in time for Google I/O. But this release isn't a full-fledged Pixel 4, which we'll probably see this October. Instead, it's the 3a, a slightly stepped down version of Google's flagship with a discounted price to match. How stepped down is it, exactly? We've lined up all the important details about both the 3 and 3a as well as 2017's Pixel 2 to see what corners got cut. However, to see if it's really worth your time and money, we recommend giving our review of its larger sibling a peep.

Pixel 3a Pixel 3 Pixel 2
Pricing $399 $799 / $899 $649, $749
Dimensions 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)
Weight 147g (5.19 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) 143g (5.04 ounces)
Screen size 5.6 inches (142.2mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 5.0 inches (127mm)
Screen resolution 2,220 x 1,080 (441 ppi) 2,160 x 1,080 (443 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (441 ppi)
Screen type FHD+ gOLED FHD+ flexible OLED Full HD AMOLED
Battery 3,000mAh 2,915 mAh 2,700mAh
Internal storage 64 GB 64 / 128 GB 64 / 128GB
External storage None None None
Rear camera(s) 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel width 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Front camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0, 1.12μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2		 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4µm pixel size
Video capture 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
CPU 2.0 GHz octa-core 2.5 GHz octa-core 2.35GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 615 Adreno 630 Adreno 540
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 8.0
Other features USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP67 certified, USB-C

Catch up on all the latest news from Google IO 2019 here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr