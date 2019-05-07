The Pixel 3a vs. the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2: What's changed?

It's only May but we're already getting new a Pixel phone, just in time for Google I/O. But this release isn't a full-fledged Pixel 4, which we'll probably see this October. Instead, it's the 3a, a slightly stepped down version of Google's flagship with a discounted price to match. How stepped down is it, exactly? We've lined up all the important details about both the 3 and 3a as well as 2017's Pixel 2 to see what corners got cut. However, to see if it's really worth your time and money, we recommend giving our review of its larger sibling a peep.
|Pixel 3a
|Pixel 3
|Pixel 2
|Pricing
|$399
|$799 / $899
|$649, $749
|Dimensions
|151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)
|145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)
|145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)
|Weight
|147g (5.19 ounces)
|148g (5.22 ounces)
|143g (5.04 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.6 inches (142.2mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|5.0 inches (127mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,220 x 1,080 (441 ppi)
|2,160 x 1,080 (443 ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (441 ppi)
|Screen type
|FHD+ gOLED
|FHD+ flexible OLED
|Full HD AMOLED
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|2,915 mAh
|2,700mAh
|Internal storage
|64 GB
|64 / 128 GB
|64 / 128GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel width
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Front camera(s)
|8MP, f/2.0, 1.12μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4µm pixel size
|Video capture
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|CPU
|2.0 GHz octa-core
|2.5 GHz octa-core
|2.35GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.0
|Other features
|USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP67 certified, USB-C