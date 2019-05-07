The Pixel 3a vs. the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2: What's changed?

It's only May but we're already getting new a Pixel phone, just in time for Google I/O. But this release isn't a full-fledged Pixel 4, which we'll probably see this October. Instead, it's the 3a, a slightly stepped down version of Google's flagship with a discounted price to match. How stepped down is it, exactly? We've lined up all the important details about both the 3 and 3a as well as 2017's Pixel 2 to see what corners got cut. However, to see if it's really worth your time and money, we recommend giving our review of its larger sibling a peep.