The Pixel 3a XL vs. the competition: Surprisingly capable

It used to be that if you wanted flagship level-specs and a large screen at a lower price, your only option was a OnePlus phone like the 6T. But now you have another option: Today Google announced the Pixel 3a XL. It makes some sacrifices in processing power, but it still delivers a great camera and decent screen. And it has a headphone jack! To see how the specs stand up to the 6T, as well as the more expensive Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max, check out our table below. And, if you want the full scoop on this new budget handset, check out our full review.