Rental company Enterprise tests subscription service for $1,499 a month

Aside from vehicle selection, Subscribe by Enterprise includes physical damage and liability insurance, vehicle maintenance, and roadside assistance all within the monthly fee. Subscribers are responsible for the first $1,000 of any damage the vehicle sustains. The liability protection includes, "$100,000 liability coverage per accident for bodily injury to or death of one individual, $300,000 liability coverage per accident for bodily injury to or death of more than one individual, or $50,000 per accident for injury to or destruction of property."

If this sounds good to you, and you're in one of the test markets of Minnesota, Missouri, or Nevada, the service requires at least two months of commitment and charges a $250 enrollment fee, a $1,499 monthly cost, plus taxes. This allows up to 3,000 miles of driving per month, and only the subscriber (who must be at least 21 years old) is allowed to get behind the wheel. Unused miles expire, and mileage overages charge $0.40 per mile. The driver is also responsible for any tickets, tolls, or fees incurred from driving. For more information visit the Subscribe by Enterprise hub.

This article originally appeared on Autoblog, the complete authority for news, reviews and car-buying research.