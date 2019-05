Something is about to kick off in the world of Ghost Recon, although exactly what remains unclear. The official Twitter account tweeted Monday that fans can expect a Ghost Recon "world premiere event" on May 9, scheduled to start at 11.30am PT / 2.30pm ET. Ubisoft has given absolutely zero indication of what this event will involve, although some have speculated it means there's a new game on the way. You'll have to log on to the "official" Skelltech website on Thursday to find out.