What we're watching: 'Lucifer,' 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men'

This week Lucifer returns from the dead for a fourth season on Netflix, while the streaming service also offers up its first season of The Society, with a description that includes the text "a modern take on Lord of the Flies." It also has Wine Country starring Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch. Showtime is kicking off its Wu-Tang Clan docuseries, and ABC is starting a new season of its Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. show. For movie fans, sadly Peter Jackson's They Shall Not Grow Old has not received a Blu-ray 3D home release, however gamers can enjoy Puyo Puyo Champions or a new episode of Life is Strange 2. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).