What we're watching: 'Lucifer,' 'Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men'

This week Lucifer returns from the dead for a fourth season on Netflix, while the streaming service also offers up its first season of The Society, with a description that includes the text "a modern take on Lord of the Flies." It also has Wine Country starring Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch. Showtime is kicking off its Wu-Tang Clan docuseries, and ABC is starting a new season of its Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. show. For movie fans, sadly Peter Jackson's They Shall Not Grow Old has not received a Blu-ray 3D home release, however gamers can enjoy Puyo Puyo Champions or a new episode of Life is Strange 2. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (4K)
- Black Hawk Down (4K)
- Backdraft (4K)
- Forrest Gump (4K)
- Hannibal (4K)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army (4K)
- They Shall Not Grow Old
- Puyo Puyo Champions (PS4, Xbox One)
- Party Arcade (PS4)
- My Big Sister (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- For the King (PS4, Xbox One)
- Doughlings: Arcade (PS4)
- Brief Battles (Xbox One)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Saints Row: The Third (Switch)
Wednesday
- Lucifer (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
- Empire (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Bucks/Celtics, TNT, 8 PM
- Schooled (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Star (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Dark Side of the Ring, Viceland, 9 PM
- Modern Family (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
- Single Parents (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
- Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 10 PM
- Rockets/Warriors, TNT, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- iZombie, CW, 8 PM
- Raptors/76ers, ESPN, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Top Gear, BBC America, 9 PM
- In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
- Mom (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 9 PM
- Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
- Nuggets/Trail Blazers, ESPN, 10:30 PM
- Klepper (series premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- Sneaky Pete (S3), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Easy (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Mechanism (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Jailbirds (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Remastered (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Society (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wishenpoof (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Harvey Street Kids (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Sheherezade, Netflix, 3 AM
- Dry Martina, Netflix, 3 AM
- Wine Country, Netflix, 3 AM
- Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Macgyver (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- The Cool Kids (season finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
- Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Proven Innocent (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Blue Bloods (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
- The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: FIFA 19 Xbox Semis 2, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM
Saturday
- Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 8 PM
- NHL Playoffs, NBC, 8 PM
- My Dad Wrote a Porno, HBO, 10 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Emma Thompson / Jonas Brothers, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- F1 Spanish GP, ESPN2, 9 AM
- Killing Eve, BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- The Red Line, CBS, 8 PM
- The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- The Simpsons (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Bob's Burgers (season finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
- Game of Thrones, HBO, 9 PM
- Les Miserables, PBS, 9 PM
- Family Guy (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
- Now Apocalypse (season finale), Starz, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10:20 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Veep (season finale), HBO, 10:50 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:25 PM