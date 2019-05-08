Hackers stole cash from 100 Amazon sellers in 'serious' fraud

Amazon and its sellers are now believed to be the victim of a substantial fraud campaign. A newly public legal filing obtained by Bloomberg has revealed that Amazon reported a "serious" campaign that compromised the accounts of roughly 100 sellers between May and October 2018, draining them of cash earned through loans and sales. While most details of the heist weren't specified, the internet giant understood that the intruders changed account details at Barclays and Prepay Technologies.
Attorneys had asked a judge to allow searches of account statements at Barclays and Prepay in hopes of investigating the fraud, tracking down funds and bringing the fraud "to an end."
Amazon didn't comment on the particulars of the case, but did say that these kinds of incidents can happen through phishing scams that trick victims into handing over login details. If that's the case here, there's only so much the shopping giant can do -- it can't prevent partners from clicking on suspicious links in their email. The fraud may serve mostly as a reminder to resellers that they share some responsibility in keeping their accounts locked down.