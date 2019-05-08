Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Elektron
save
Save
share

Elektron turned its Digitone groove box into a proper synth

Turns out, all they had to do was slap a keyboard on it.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
15m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Elektron

Sponsored Links

If you're into synths and grooveboxes at all, chances are you're familiar with Elektron's Digitone. It's part of it's mid-range "Digi" line of instruments, and it's loaded with all sorts of gorgeous FM sounds. It's not quite as cold as the classic FM synths of yore like the DX7, but it's still capable complex digital tones, metallic chimes and retro pads. The Digitone Keys is basically the same instrument, but with a keyboard attached.

See, probably the biggest issue with the Digitone was that it begged to be played expressively, in a way that just punching in patterns on its non-pressure sensitive buttons just couldn't achieve. That meant you'd need to hook up a MIDI controller. Not necessarily a huge deal, but sometimes you just want a completely self-contained synth, and the Digitone Keys is that.

Under the hood is the same 8-voice FM synth, with a multi-mode filter, base width filter and overdrive channel for each voice. There's also two assignable LFO per voice. In short, there's tons of ways to sculpt your sound. You also still get Elekton's famed 64-step sequencer with trig conditions and microtimings. Plus you can completely change the sound on a per-step basis. That means, even though there's only four synth tracks in the sequencer (plus four MIDI), you can basically have as many patches as you want on a single pattern... so long as you don't expect them to all play notes simultaneously.

The big news here though, is the addition of a three-octave, 37-key keyboard. Even better those keys aren't just velocity sensitive, but they have aftertouch for an additional layer of expressiveness. There's also a pair of assignable pitch and modulation wheels. And, of course, there's full Overbridge support for integrating the Digitone Keys into your DAW seamlessly.

At $1,299 the Digitone Keys isn't cheap, but it's not insanely overpriced either. We already know it's capable of making some really incredible music. It's just a question of whether that keyboard feels as good in person as it sounds on paper. If so, the premium over the desktop Digitone ($789) doesn't seem that absurd.

In this article: art, av, digitone, digitone keys, elektron, fm synthesis, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, groovebox, instrument, musical instrument, superbooth 2019, synth, Synthesizer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Terrence O'Brien @TerrenceOBrien

After a brief stint in the IT industry, Terrence made the transition to tech journalism and never looked back. Early in his career he took a particular interest in the intersection of technology and politics. Now, as managing editor of Engadget, he helps lead an impressive team of reporters that explores how that tech permeates our society. He's appeared on RT, NY1, The Brian Lehrer Show, WSJ Radio and ABC Radio. In his downtime Terrence brews beer and collects hobbies at an alarming rate.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr