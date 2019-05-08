Fox Sports will introduce a real money betting app in the US this fall

What's left of Fox after the Disney deal is venturing into uncharted territory for the company -- namely, a betting app. Fox Sports has unveiled a partnership with gambling app giant Stars Group, Fox Bet, that will release a self-titled real money betting app in the US this fall. Precious few details are available, although it'll cover a "wide range" of sports events and place nicely with the law.
The team is also planning a US-wide free-to-play game that will award money to people who predict the outcomes of matches. There's likely more on tap, as well. The pact will let Stars Group use the Fox Sports brand for "a range" of games and online betting.
The motivations won't shock you. Fox Sports' Eric Shanks saw digital sports betting as a "growing market opportunity" that reduced its dependency on TV. That could be important when Fox isn't the behemoth it once was. The Stars Group, meanwhile, believed this would help craft a "leading betting business" in the US. The one certainty is that you'll hear a lot about it, especially if you're already deep into PokerStars and other apps from the Stars Group universe.