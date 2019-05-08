GOAT lets you preview sneakers in AR before they launch

The first sneakers to debut on GOAT's AR platform are the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Mocha.' They can be seen on GOAT today, ahead of their May 11th release. To access the AR feature, iOS users will have to update their GOAT app through the homepage. Android users can view the sneakers in AR directly through the shoe's product page.

GOAT is one of the largest operators in the massive secondary sneaker market. In February, Footlocker invested $100 million in the company, and last fall GOAT signed its first pro athlete, NBA player Kyle Kuzma. According to the company, it has 12 million users and 150,000 sellers. This is slated to be the first of many AR sneaker previews.