Tenants win right to have physical keys in NY smart lock case

The landlords of one Manhattan apartment building have been ordered to provide physical keys to tenants who don't want to use smart locks. The decision was reached in a settlement after tenants sued their landlord for installing Latch smart locks last year. As CNET reports, this marks one of the first times legal professionals have had to weigh in on how landlords can use smart home technology.
In their suit, the five tenants listed privacy concerns, including that Latch's privacy policy said its app could collect location data and use it for marketing purposes -- though the company says it's revising that. One 93-year-old tenant said he wasn't able to use a smartphone and became trapped in his home because of the smart locks. The landlords' attorney argued that the smart lock was installed on a single door and that it could be accessed with a numeric code, rather than an app.
As a part of the settlement, the judge deemed physical keys a "required service" for landlords. Because the two sides reached a settlement, this won't create a legal precedent for how smart locks can be used. But it may still set an example for tenants with similar smart-home privacy concerns.