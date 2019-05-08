Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom
save
Save
share

The original 'Devil May Cry' will arrive on Nintendo Switch this summer

Fight Mundus on the move.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Capcom

The original Devil May Cry is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. The game's official Twitter account made the announcement earlier this week, although no release date or pricing has been revealed. We do know, though, that the game will only be available as a download, with no physical release.

It seems the release will be a standalone title, which has some fans confused since the first three Devil May Cry games (including the much criticized Devil May Cry 2) are available as a reasonably-priced bundle elsewhere. But Capcom, the game's publisher, has been on something of a Switch crusade lately, releasing versions of Okami, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen and Onimusha: Warlords, with a slate of Resident Evil games due later this month. As Devil May Cry has never been available on any Nintendo platform, it makes sense it would start with the Switch.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr