The original 'Devil May Cry' will arrive on Nintendo Switch this summer

Relive the adventure that introduced the legendary Dante to the world with the original Devil May Cry, coming to #NintendoSwitch this Summer. pic.twitter.com/Hh8hFDnLQK — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) May 6, 2019

It seems the release will be a standalone title, which has some fans confused since the first three Devil May Cry games (including the much criticized Devil May Cry 2) are available as a reasonably-priced bundle elsewhere. But Capcom, the game's publisher, has been on something of a Switch crusade lately, releasing versions of Okami, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen and Onimusha: Warlords, with a slate of Resident Evil games due later this month. As Devil May Cry has never been available on any Nintendo platform, it makes sense it would start with the Switch.