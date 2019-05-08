The original 'Devil May Cry' will arrive on Nintendo Switch this summer

The original Devil May Cry is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. The game's official Twitter account made the announcement earlier this week, although no release date or pricing has been revealed. We do know, though, that the game will only be available as a download, with no physical release.
Relive the adventure that introduced the legendary Dante to the world with the original Devil May Cry, coming to #NintendoSwitch this Summer. pic.twitter.com/Hh8hFDnLQK— Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) May 6, 2019
It seems the release will be a standalone title, which has some fans confused since the first three Devil May Cry games (including the much criticized Devil May Cry 2) are available as a reasonably-priced bundle elsewhere. But Capcom, the game's publisher, has been on something of a Switch crusade lately, releasing versions of Okami, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen and Onimusha: Warlords, with a slate of Resident Evil games due later this month. As Devil May Cry has never been available on any Nintendo platform, it makes sense it would start with the Switch.