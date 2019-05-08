Vivaldi browser syncs Razer Chroma lights with website colors

If you use the Vivaldi browser with a Razer Chroma-enabled device, you'll find your surroundings lit up with a different color based on the website you're visiting. The browser's latest version comes with Chroma integration, which dynamically syncs colors from the website on your screen -- Facebook will switch a Chrome-enabled keyboard's lights to blue, for instance, while YouTube will change them to red. To activate the feature, simply go to Themes under Settings, tick the box next to "Enable Razer Chroma integration" and then choose which device (keyboard, mouse, mat or link) you want to sync.