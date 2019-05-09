FTC complaint alleges Amazon's Echo Dot Kids violates child privacy law

Echo Dot Kids, which has been on the market for about a year, is an Alexa smart speaker with parental controls and family-focused features. Researchers from the Campaign for Commercial-Free Childhood and the Institute for Public Representation, a public-interest law clinic at Georgetown University, found that the device collects transcripts of voice recordings and other use data. To delete that info, the researchers say, parents must contact Amazon's customer support.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the company is compliant with federal privacy laws and that Amazon's privacy policies are disclosed on its website. The complainants argue that the privacy disclosures are unclear and confusing. According to The Wall Street Journal, Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) sent a letter to the FTC urging the agency to investigate the findings. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) cosigned.

This isn't the first time Amazon has been accused of improperly recording conversations through an Alexa device. Google and Facebook have also been accused of listening to their users. But this is one of the first instance that deals directly with children's data.

We've reached out to Amazon for comment and will update the story when we hear from them.