Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook
save
Save
share

Facebook reinvents birthday e-cards for the Stories age

The feature is rolling out worldwide today.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
15m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Facebook

Sponsored Links

Ever sent a Facebook friend a greeting through Stories? Facebook is making that much easier to do with a new feature that levels up its birthday reminders and poses a challenge to the greeting card industry. Birthday Stories takes you to an interface where you can easily create a card by adding a photo, a video or a written greeting for the celebrant. The cards will be visible for 24 hours like other Stories, and the recipient will be able to control who can see them -- sort of a like a mixed-media slideshow made especially for them.

Similar to standard Stories, you can slap on text and stickers to your video or photo, including a music sticker that makes the card livelier with a "Happy Birthday" ditty. While the feature is rolling out worldwide today, the social network has conjured up a special launch promo in the US. It has teamed up with bakeries across the country to give away free treats on May 10th -- just check out the promo website to see if there's one handing out sweets near you.

Source: Facebook Birthday Stories
In this article: birthday stories, facebook, facebook stories, gear, internet, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Mariella Moon @mariella_moon
Mariella loves staring at her cute dog while writing space, science and tech stories for Engadget. In her spare time, she enjoys pretending to be an opera diva, watching action movies, reading detective/horror fiction and playing video games. 
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr