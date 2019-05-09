'Final Fantasy VII Remake' still exists, and here's video proof

Nomura has been busy since 2015. He's the driving force behind the Kingdom Hearts series and until January 25th, he was working on shipping Kingdom Hearts 3 (which also enjoyed a fairly long and secretive development process).

Now, it's all about FFVII. On Twitter today, Nomura wrote, "Most of the plans are already in place in the run up to launch, so please bear with us a little longer until we can release more information next month."