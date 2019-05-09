Play the original 'Minecraft' in your browser, for free

Minecraft is celebrating its 10th birthday by making its Classic version easily playable on web browsers. You don't need to download any files to make it work, and you don't have to pay a cent for access. Since Classic was only the second phase in the game's development cycle, its features are pretty limited. You'll only have 32 blocks to work with, most of which are dyed wool, and it's strictly creative mode only. But who needs zombies, skeletons and other mobs when you have the version's decade-old bugs to contend with, anyway?
Another downside, as GamesRadar noted, it doesn't seem like you can save whatever it is you built. Still, it could still be a fun way to spend a lazy weekend if you get bitten by the nostalgia bug and want to spend time with friends. If you want to host and challenge your pals to create the most impressive no-frills blocky world ever, you'll be able to invite nine friends to help you out.