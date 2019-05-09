Samsung promises more Galaxy Fold launch details by tomorrow

The Galaxy Fold arrived with a lot of fanfare and immediately sold out in the US. It was originally set to launch on April 26th, but reviewers soon discovered that the device was fragile, apparently because of a screen gap that allowed debris to enter the display, causing bulges, tears and other issues. iFixit called the Fold "alarmingly fragile" in a review that has since been pulled. As a result, Samsung delayed the launch, saying it needed "further improvements" and more time to "evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests."

Samsung told the Korea Herald that it has completed internal testing on the defective review samples and is making manufacturing changes to prevent them. Specifically, it's further reinforcing the hinge to increase durability and reducing the gap between the bezel and protective coating to prevent foreign particles from entering the device, the company said.