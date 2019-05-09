Waze integrates Pandora for seamless road trip tunes

Pandora users can now access their music through Waze, meaning you won't have to flip between the apps as you drive. From the Waze app, iOS and Android users can simply click the music icon in the top right corner and select Pandora. If you're in the Pandora app, you'll also see the next step of your Waze journey.
Spotify users already had this function, and last fall, Waze released a beta version of its Android and iOS apps with a native audio player, which supported eight services, including Pandora. We don't know yet if Waze will integrate with those other services, like iHeart Radio or NPR One, but that could be the next step.
Now you can enjoy your favorite Pandora songs, playlists & podcasts directly inside the @waze app—without ever leaving the map! Learn more: https://t.co/YAR8lNi8tB pic.twitter.com/HWbpwkNNNv— Pandora (@pandoramusic) May 8, 2019