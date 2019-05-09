Wirecutter's best deals: The PS4 Pro for 10 percent off

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter's independently chosen editorial picks, it may earn affiliate commissions that support its work. Read Wirecutter's continuously updated list of deals here.

Street price: $400; deal price: $360 with code EMCTATE27

Use code EMCTATE27 to drop the price of this console to $360. While we're bound to see a drop in street price for the PS4 Pro soon, this is a 10% drop on a system that has stubbornly remained at or just below $400. We saw a huge number of deals on the less powerful PS4 Slim during the holiday season, but drops on the Pro have been harder to find from reputable sellers. This isn't the best price we've seen for it new (those deals came during eBay coupon code sales), but it's a solid discount.

The PS4 Pro is a recommended upgrade game console option for 4K TV or PSVR owners in our guide to the best game consoles. Wirecutter Staff Writer Thorin Klosowski wrote, "At around $100 more than the regular PS4, the PS4 Pro is worth consideration only if you own a 4K TV (or plan to buy one within the next year) or you're invested in PlayStation VR. The PS4 Pro is the only PS4 model that outputs in 4K, and only if games have been updated to support it. Games on the PS4 Pro can also benefit from higher frame rates, improved texture quality, and new lighting effects even if you don't have a 4K TV. IGN has a list of titles updated to support the PS4 Pro, either with 4K-resolution support or other enhancements. These improvements are nice to have, but they're not worth the extra $100 for most people. The PS4 Pro provides a crisper image for PSVR because the PS4 Pro can render at a higher resolution than the standard PS4 and use improved anti-aliasing, which helps get rid of the jagged edges on objects in games."

Street price: $18; deal price: $11 with code KANJ8436

If you own a device that uses a USB-C port but want to be able to connect to or charge other accessories without swapping out cords, this is a nice opportunity to save when you use code KANJ8436. While our guide writers note that this option has limited data transfer speeds, if you're interested in the convenience of a cable that offers this kind of versatility it's a nice option at this price.

The Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 Cable is the three-in-one (micro-USB, USB-C, lightning) cable pick in our guide to the best USB-C cables and adapters. Wirecutter Associate Staff Writer Sarah Witman wrote, "A three-in-one cable is, essentially, a USB-A–to–Micro-USB cable with Lightning and USB-C adapters attached by short tethers. While we don't recommend using them on a daily basis because they're limited to slow data speeds and the adapters can be a pain, we do think they can be handy for travel, or as a backup you can throw in your desk drawer. Of the ones we tried, the Anker Power Line II 3-in-1 Cable was the clear winner. It's MFi-certified, it got top marks in our power draw and data transfer tests (like every three-in-one cable we tested, it only supports USB 2.0 data speeds), and it seems well made. It has a slim cable that's easy to coil up and stow in a bag, and its adapters were the easiest to plug and unplug—the other ones we tried were fussy and difficult to wrangle. It was the only model we tested that did not have some kind of continuity, signal integrity, or DC resistance error when we ran it through Total Phase's Advanced Cable Tester. And it's backed by Anker's lifetime warranty."

Street price: $280; deal price: $220

Available in refurbished condition for $220 in either the pictured Space Grey or Silver, this is a nice opportunity to grab some rare savings on this recommended Thunderbolt 3 dock. This model is sold directly from CalDigit and includes a one year warranty. As this dock can go for over $300 in new condition, you're getting a nice value if you're willing to get a refurb.

The CalDigit TS3 Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best Thunderbolt 3 dock. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "CalDigit's TS3 Plus is the best Thunderbolt 3 dock for most people because it offers more USB-A ports than almost all of the competition, and it provides USB-C ports and an SD card slot without sacrificing other important inputs. It's also one of the most compact models available, so it takes up less room on your desk—especially if you stand it on its end, an option you don't get with most docks—and the 85 watts of power it can send to a connected laptop means it's capable of charging even a 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. It's more expensive than some docks we tested, but if you truly need a Thunderbolt 3 dock rather than a USB-C one, it has the fewest compromises."

Street price: $11; deal price: $9

If you want to protect your iPhone X/XS while still showing off its design, this is a nice opportunity to save a few bucks on a clear case. Usually $11, this case is down to $9, not a huge discount but still the lowest we've seen it to this point. This case lacks the overtly visible branding of a lot of its peers, making it a nice option for those seeking a clean look.

The Spigen Liquid Crystal is our clear case pick in our guide to the best XS, XS Max, XR, and X cases. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Spigen's Liquid Crystal for iPhone X/XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR lets your phone's design show through without sacrificing protection. (It's actually a bit thicker than our top pick.) This one-piece TPU case—it's made of the same material all the way around, rather than two pieces of different materials like some of the competition—has minimal branding and nice details, including air pockets in the corners for added drop protection. And though hard-plastic cases—and even TPU-edge cases with hard-plastic backs—are more prone to showing fingerprints, they're not nearly as obvious on the Liquid Crystal's material, which is also grippier and less rigid than hard plastic. One of our other favorite features is a pattern of dots on the inside of the case that prevents water-stain-like blotches on the back of your phone due to the case sticking to the phone's glass back—a problem with some other clear TPU cases."

