Sony releases its 'God of War' making-of documentary on YouTube

God of War was one of the biggest games of last year. It was among the top ten best-selling titles of 2018 and it scooped up numerous plaudits, including Game of the Year at the Game Awards and a coveted spot on Engadget's favorite games of the year list. Bringing the game to life took an immense effort, and it took Sony's Santa Monica Studio a long time to revamp the action-adventure series for PS4.