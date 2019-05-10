Louis Vuitton’s flexible-screen handbags are the definition of extra

Louis Vuitton says these are "the basis for reconsidering the digital Canvas of the Future," adding that it is "always in search of the fusion of savoir-faire and innovation." The company didn't say if it made the screens in-house or if they were outsourced, and there's no word on whether these high fashion-meets-emerging tech handbags will ever make it past their prototype stage. If they do, however, don't expect them to be cheap -- just remember that Louis Vuitton has wireless earbuds that cost nearly $1,000.

While they may not be for everyone, chances are someone out there is willing to pay whatever they may end up costing to have one. At least that's what LV is hoping. "The idea is to think of the handbag as an extension of the smartphone," a spokesperson for Louis Vuitton told Engadget.