Netflix will adapt more Dark Horse comics into shows and movies

Very happy to announce that Netflix has closed an overall deal with @DarkHorseComics! That means Netflix will have the first look at all Dark Horse titles for both film and TV projects and I'm really trying to keep my cool about it but YES YES YES — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 9, 2019

Netflix and Dark Horse worked together in the past to create Mads Mikkelsen starrer Polar and weird superhero series The Umbrella Academy. Based on the company's quarterly earnings report, the superhero show did tremendously well, having been viewed by 45 million households by the time the figure came out in mid-April. The partners are already exploring potential projects, but for now, The Umbrella Academy's second season is the only confirmed one.

Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix, said the partnership will allow the company to adapt comic book titles beyond superhero stories, including darker and grittier tales: