The Morning After: Ninja bombs and Jeff Bezos' lunar lander

And call your mom this weekend.The parents of Engadget on the big (and often gimmicky) world of baby tech

Whereas we used to just have one or two token parents on the team, we now have around half a dozen, each of whom has some strong opinions about where tech does (and doesn't) belong in child rearing. In our new not-Mother's Day guide, our resident moms and dads sift through the sometimes-gimmicky world of parenting tech -- a growing class of products that promise to make kids safer, healthier and, in some cases, smarter.

You're going to see Android Q's new gestures all over the place.With Android Q, Google is pushing for more elegant, standardized gestures

Google gave us our first taste of Android's gesture-based navigation about a year ago, and it was, uh, pretty rough: The classic, three-button navigation scheme was replaced with a back button, a "pill" and a handful of swipe gestures that, to me at least, never felt particularly elegant or natural. Thankfully, it was always meant to be a transitional step.

Pretty much the only major thing from PlayStation's late-night YouTube stream'Final Fantasy VII Remake' still exists, and there's video proof

Four years after we first heard the darn thing existed, Square Enix and Sony have eked out more seconds, mere seconds, of the remake of legendary RPG Final Fantasy VII. Shh, I'm rewatching.

Finally.Sonos will finally launch Google Assistant on some speakers next week

It's been more than a year in the making, but Sonos will finally roll out support for Google Assistant next week. The company confirmed the launch in its quarterly earnings release, saying that support for the Sonos One and Beam would first arrive in the US, with other markets to follow.

'Minecraft' is celebrating its 10th birthday by making Classic easily playable on the web.Play the original 'Minecraft' in your browser, for free

Minecraft is celebrating its 10th birthday by making its Classic version easily playable on web browsers. It's free, yes, but its features are pretty limited, too. You'll only have 32 blocks to work with, and it's strictly creative-mode only. But who needs zombies, skeletons and other mobs when you have the version's decade-old bugs to contend with, anyway?

The new feature will hit the Nike App later this summer.Nike uses AR to help you find the right fit for your sneakers

Nike has toyed with augmented reality for years now, and the company is continuing to work on new experiences powered by the technology. The sportswear giant is now introducing Nike Fit, a feature that uses a combination of computer vision, scientific data, artificial intelligence and recommendation algorithms to scan your feet and find the right shoe fit for you.

That's nearly half the cost of Apple's true-wireless earbuds.Skullcandy's take on Apple's AirPods will only cost you $80

If I've learned anything in the time since Apple's original AirPods debuted, it's that there are a lot of people who don't mind wearing earbuds that extend down from their ears. Apple is currently on version 2.0, and Skullcandy has now revealed its take on the polarizing design. With the Indy, Skullcandy managed to pack a lot of features in an $80 package, including a handy charging case.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.