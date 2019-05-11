Recommended Reading: Google Duplex still confuses restaurants

One year later, restaurants are still confused by Google Duplex

Natt Garun,

The Verge

Google had us in awe when it debuted the AI-powered Duplex tech at I/O 2018. The system can be used to make reservations on your behalf, and it can even make a call if one is required. A year later though, it seems restaurants are still confused by the technology. From calls that look like spam to using different voices and accents in immediate follow-ups to confirm reservations, Duplex still has its quirks. But there's also an interesting wrinkle: it can be more polite than a human.