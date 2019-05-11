Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Recommended Reading: Google Duplex still confuses restaurants

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
45m ago in Internet
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Google

Sponsored Links

One year later, restaurants are still confused by Google Duplex
Natt Garun,
The Verge

Google had us in awe when it debuted the AI-powered Duplex tech at I/O 2018. The system can be used to make reservations on your behalf, and it can even make a call if one is required. A year later though, it seems restaurants are still confused by the technology. From calls that look like spam to using different voices and accents in immediate follow-ups to confirm reservations, Duplex still has its quirks. But there's also an interesting wrinkle: it can be more polite than a human.

The rise of fear-based social media like Nextdoor, Citizen, and now Amazon's Neighbors
Rani Molla,
Vox

Apps like Nextdoor can help you keep tabs on what's happening in your neighborhood, but the social outlets are also stoking fears about crime and feeding biases and racism.

The technology that could transform congestion pricing
Robin Chase,
CityLab

A co-founder and former CEO of Zipcar explains how GPS could be the key to enforcing congestion zones while keeping data about our movements private.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr