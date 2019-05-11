Tinder preps 'Lite' version of its dating app for data-limited areas

As with other lightweight apps and scaled-back operating systems like Android Go, this is really about maintaining growth that might otherwise taper off. Although Tinder is still growing at a solid pace (its paid subscribers jumped 38 percent year-over-year in early 2019), it knows those numbers won't last forever. A Tinder Lite app would give it access to millions of people who have only basic smartphones, limited access to data or both. Even if only a fraction of those newcomers sign up, that's a large potential expansion.