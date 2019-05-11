Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Tinder preps 'Lite' version of its dating app for data-limited areas

Looking for love in more places.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Add Tinder to the growing list of tech giants launching lightweight apps to reel in more users. As part of an earnings call, Match Group divulged plans for a Tinder Lite app that would be smaller and better-suited to area where cellular data "comes at a premium." CEO Mandy Ginsberg made no mention of features or a release date (other than "soon"), but did point to Southeast Asia as a high priority when there's an influx of young people into packed cities.

As with other lightweight apps and scaled-back operating systems like Android Go, this is really about maintaining growth that might otherwise taper off. Although Tinder is still growing at a solid pace (its paid subscribers jumped 38 percent year-over-year in early 2019), it knows those numbers won't last forever. A Tinder Lite app would give it access to millions of people who have only basic smartphones, limited access to data or both. Even if only a fraction of those newcomers sign up, that's a large potential expansion.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr