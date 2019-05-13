Show More Results

Amazon’s Ring could finally get HomeKit support

Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro and Spotlight Cam earned HomeKit certification.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
The wait for Amazon's Ring video doorbell to integrate with Apple's HomeKit could soon be over. Ring has long promised HomeKit support, but it's faced repeated delays. Now, it looks like Ring's Video Doorbell Pro and Spotlight Cam have earned HomeKit certification. A Twitter user spotted the change on Apple's MFi licensing page.

According to 9to5mac, Ring first delayed HomeKit support from 2016 to 2018. Then, when Amazon acquired the company, some feared they'd scrap plans for HomeKit altogether. The certification indicates that Amazon is pushing forward with plans to bring HomeKit support to Ring devices, but it's unclear how long that could take. So, Ring users shouldn't give up on HomeKit integration, but they'll have to remain patient.

