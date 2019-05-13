Apple Pay will support NFC stickers on scooters and parking meters

Bonobos reportedly plans to place the tags -- which will be applied like stickers -- on its clothing racks. To make a purchase, users will simply tap their iPhones on a tag. The purchases won't require a third-party app, and the items will be delivered to users' homes. Similarly, users would be able to tap stickers on scooters or parking meters to pay. The feature could roll out later this year, and we'll likely hear more about it at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

According to NFC World, other retailers -- including Dairy Queen, Dave & Buster's, Caribou Coffee, Panera Bread, Yogurtland and Jimmy John's -- are working on new ways to use Apple's NFC capabilities, including signing members up for their loyalty programs. And this could pave the way for more universities and transit systems to adopt Apple's NFC capabilities, too.