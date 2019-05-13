Apple Pay will support NFC stickers on scooters and parking meters

Apple is reportedly working on a new NFC feature that will allow iPhone users to make Apple Pay purchases by tapping special, NFC-equipped tags. That means retailers won't need bulky terminals, and iPhone users won't need to download a third-party app before, say, buying clothes or adding miles to their scooter rental. According to 9to5mac, Apple is partnering with Bonobos clothing store, PayByPhone parking meters and Bird scooters on the initial roll out.
Bonobos reportedly plans to place the tags -- which will be applied like stickers -- on its clothing racks. To make a purchase, users will simply tap their iPhones on a tag. The purchases won't require a third-party app, and the items will be delivered to users' homes. Similarly, users would be able to tap stickers on scooters or parking meters to pay. The feature could roll out later this year, and we'll likely hear more about it at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference next month.
According to NFC World, other retailers -- including Dairy Queen, Dave & Buster's, Caribou Coffee, Panera Bread, Yogurtland and Jimmy John's -- are working on new ways to use Apple's NFC capabilities, including signing members up for their loyalty programs. And this could pave the way for more universities and transit systems to adopt Apple's NFC capabilities, too.
