Samsung's 2019 TVs can now use Apple's updated TV app

The refreshed Apple TV app introduces the new Channels feature, which is Apple's attempt at creating an a la carte way to watch favorite shows and networks. Users will be able to see content from a wide variety of streaming services in a single place without having to jump into each app. The updated Apple TV app also includes new curated sections that will surface shows recommended for each user.

While the Apple TV app will be available on Apple's full slate of devices, the service will also be integrated into Samsung's Smart TV platform. The app will work with Samsung's Universal Guide, voice assistant Bixby and its TV Search function. Users will be able to view the more than 100,000 iTunes movies and TV shows available to buy and rent through Apple TV on a Samsung TV without the need for a set-top box or other devices. When Apple TV+ arrives with Apple's original programming, Samsung smart TV owners will also be able to access that content via the Apple TV app.