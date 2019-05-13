Spotify tests a version of Stories for artists

Storyline is in testing for some Android and iOS users as we write this, although Spotify wouldn't tell TechCrunch if or when the feature might be widely available. The company is "always testing" new experiences, a spokesperson said. You're most likely to see attached to songs from pop artists like Billie Eilish, MAX and the Jonas Brothers.

The addition would give Spotify a form of original material beyond the occasional album exclusive. It could also make the app more relevant for a generation that has practically grown up with Stories in many of their apps. That, in turn, could keep Spotify ahead of Apple Music, where the context for a song is usually limited to editors' notes and the occasional Beats 1 interview.