‘The Orville’ will return for a third season on Fox

When it began, The Orville was essentially a dodgy cover version of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but with more dick jokes. But, over the course of its two seasons, the show has evened out the kinks in its tone and found itself with plenty to say. And, as we said earlier this year, the fact that it's Star Trek, but with a sense of fun, puts it worlds away from the po-faced miserablism that defines Star Trek Discovery.