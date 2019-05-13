WarnerMedia may stream show debuts before they reach TV

WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, TNT, TBS, CNN, Adult Swim and other channels, plans to launch its streaming service in 2020, with a beta version scheduled for later this year. It's unclear which shows will get a streaming debut. The vast number of shows that now fall under WarnerMedia's umbrella include TBS's The Detour and Search Party, as well as Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

With its new streaming service, Warner is facing some stiff competition from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime as well as Disney's upcoming streaming service. With Game of Thrones and Veep wrapping up this year, Warner's HBO will be losing two of its biggest hits. Adding perks -- such as the chance to see shows before they air on cable -- may get more viewers on board with the streaming service.