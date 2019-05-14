Grindr's Chinese owner has to sell the app by June 2020

The Chinese company purchased a majority stake in Grindr back in 2016, before snapping up the rest of the app a couple of years later. According to Reuters, Kunlun took over the company without submitting the acquisition to CFIUS -- the agency in charge of assessing national security risks of overseas acquisitions --- for review.

Although CFIUS didn't elaborate on its concerns, one of the things it looks at is whether a particular purchase gives foreign entities access to sensitive details on US citizens, especially if they could involve US military or intelligence personnel. Kunlun has to sign over Grindr to a trustee if it fails to sell the app by June next year, but it has already started soliciting acquisition interest and offers.