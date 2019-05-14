HP's Omen X 2s is a dual-screen gaming laptop

Otherwise, the Omen X 2S hits all the right notes for a gaming laptop in 2019. It packs up to a 9th-generation Intel Core-i9 8-core CPU (with 5 GHz overclocking), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB of RAM and optional Intel Optane memory storage. It also comes with a fancy new 5-way airflow cooling system and special liquid metal CPU thermal paste with "10 times" the thermal conductivity of regular silicon grease, HP said.

The Omen X 2S 15 is just 20mm thick, but HP didn't mention how much it weighs, nor the battery life, and you can expect the second screen to negatively impact both those things. The concept isn't exactly new, having been flaunted most recently by ASUS at Computex last year, and we have questions about how well it could work. Those will no doubt be answered, in part, by a review and early adopters of the tech.

That screen also makes for awkward touchpad positioning off to the right where the numeric keypad would normally go. Still, this looks like a pretty incredible gaming laptop at a starting price of $2,100, or $2,700 with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.