Image credit: HP
HP's Omen X 2s is a dual-screen gaming laptop

Browse messages, monitor performance and watch streaming videos.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
58m ago in Personal Computing
HP

Now that most gaming laptops are thin, light and powerful, what can a company do to stand out from the crowd? HP has the answer with the Omen X 2S, which packs the "world's first dual-screen design," the company said.

The primary 15-inch panel is a 1080p, 144Hz IPS (or optionally, a 240Hz or 4K) model, pretty standard on high-end gaming laptops. However, the second 6-inch, 1080p display located above the keyboard lets you watch streaming videos, monitor system performance or chat on Twitch. You can also window sections of the main screen (like maps, for instance) to give yourself better situational awareness.

Otherwise, the Omen X 2S hits all the right notes for a gaming laptop in 2019. It packs up to a 9th-generation Intel Core-i9 8-core CPU (with 5 GHz overclocking), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB of RAM and optional Intel Optane memory storage. It also comes with a fancy new 5-way airflow cooling system and special liquid metal CPU thermal paste with "10 times" the thermal conductivity of regular silicon grease, HP said.

HP Omen series gaming laptops press gallery

The Omen X 2S 15 is just 20mm thick, but HP didn't mention how much it weighs, nor the battery life, and you can expect the second screen to negatively impact both those things. The concept isn't exactly new, having been flaunted most recently by ASUS at Computex last year, and we have questions about how well it could work. Those will no doubt be answered, in part, by a review and early adopters of the tech.

That screen also makes for awkward touchpad positioning off to the right where the numeric keypad would normally go. Still, this looks like a pretty incredible gaming laptop at a starting price of $2,100, or $2,700 with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.

HP has a lot of other new gaming laptops, too. Still in the high-end Omen family, it revealed the latest Omen 15 and Omen 17. Both pack many of the same features as the Omen X 2S, like the max 9th-gen Intel 8-core i9 CPU and 32GB of RAM, though the Omen 17 can be had with a full-blown NVIDIA RTX 2080 GPU, while the Omen 15 packs up to RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics.

Both laptops have slimmed down to 20 and 27 mm, a reduction of 18 and 20 percent, respectively. The Omen 15 and Omen 17 are available with 144 and 240 Hz 1080p displays and NVIDIA G-SYNC graphics, starting at $1,050 and $1,100 respectively. All the Omen laptops will be available in June, but the 240 Hz display option won't arrive until October.

If the Omen family exceeds your budget, NVIDIA also launched the Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 17 gaming laptops. Both are available with NVIDA's latest GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPUs and 9th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 mobile CPUs. Those will also go on sale in June at $800 and $850 for the 15- and 17-inch models, respectively.

Finally, HP unveiled a number of peripherals, including the Omen X 25 and X 25F 25-inch monitors, with 240 Hz refresh rates and NVIDIA G-SYNC/AMD FreeSync refresh tech, respectively. It also revealed the Omen Photon Wireless Mouse with a .2 millisecond response time and Qi charging, along with the wired Pavilion Gaming Mouse 200.

In this article: gaming, gear, hp, Laptop, OmenX2S, Optane, PavilionGaming15, PavilionGaming17, personal computing, personalcomputing, Qi, RTX2080Max-Q
By Steve Dent @stevetdent

Steve should have known that civil engineering was not for him when he spent most of his time at university monkeying with his 8086 clone PC. Although he graduated, a lifelong obsession of wanting the Solitaire win animation to go faster had begun. Always seeking a gadget fix, he dabbles in photography, video, 3D animation and is a licensed private pilot. He followed l'amour de sa vie from Vancouver, BC, to France and now lives in Paris.

