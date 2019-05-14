HP's Omen X 2s is a dual-screen gaming laptop

HP has a lot of other new gaming laptops, too. Still in the high-end Omen family, it revealed the latest Omen 15 and Omen 17. Both pack many of the same features as the Omen X 2S, like the max 9th-gen Intel 8-core i9 CPU and 32GB of RAM, though the Omen 17 can be had with a full-blown NVIDIA RTX 2080 GPU, while the Omen 15 packs up to RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics.
Both laptops have slimmed down to 20 and 27 mm, a reduction of 18 and 20 percent, respectively. The Omen 15 and Omen 17 are available with 144 and 240 Hz 1080p displays and NVIDIA G-SYNC graphics, starting at $1,050 and $1,100 respectively. All the Omen laptops will be available in June, but the 240 Hz display option won't arrive until October.
If the Omen family exceeds your budget, NVIDIA also launched the Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 17 gaming laptops. Both are available with NVIDA's latest GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPUs and 9th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 mobile CPUs. Those will also go on sale in June at $800 and $850 for the 15- and 17-inch models, respectively.
Finally, HP unveiled a number of peripherals, including the Omen X 25 and X 25F 25-inch monitors, with 240 Hz refresh rates and NVIDIA G-SYNC/AMD FreeSync refresh tech, respectively. It also revealed the Omen Photon Wireless Mouse with a .2 millisecond response time and Qi charging, along with the wired Pavilion Gaming Mouse 200.