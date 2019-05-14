Uber has a solution for chatty drivers

It's one of several new preference options in the app. On the other hand, if you'd like a little conversation during your trip, you can let your driver know in advance you're down to chat. You'll also be able to request some help with your bags, your preferred temperature setting and a longer pickup period of up to 15 minutes should you need a little more time to get ready.

In addition, there's 24/7 premium customer support phone access from the app. Uber also wants to ensure Uber Black riders can expect a consistent level of quality from professional drivers (with commercial licenses) and their cars, which will have similar models, makes, interiors and exteriors.

It remains to be seen whether you'll get similar preference options when you hail other types of cars in the future. You'll be able to take advantage of these features starting today in the US. The updated driver and vehicle requirements are active in most major cities in the US, with more to follow.