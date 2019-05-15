Ubisoft delays 'Skull and Bones' until at least mid-2020

That's a long time to wait for a game that was first unveiled in 2017. This latest delay might be easier to understand than the last, however. Ubisoft's main competitor, Sea of Thieves, struggled in part because there wasn't much to do at first -- it took months of updates before the game had a lot of variety for digital swashbucklers. The additional time might ensure that Skull and Bones has a smoother start and lives up to its potential relatively quickly.

We're going to batten down the hatches and push back on the game's arrival—this is a challenging news for us all, but it's what's needed to make Skull & Bones as awesome as it can be!



Our focus remains on quality first and we're grateful for your undying support ☠️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZCt85tY3TG — Skull & Bones (@skullnbonesgame) May 15, 2019