White House requests reports of 'censorship' and your email address

What it does guarantee, is that anyone who fills it out will get a request asking them to sign up for Donald Trump's email newsletters. It's certainly a cheaper way to keep in contact with supporters than social media platforms like Facebook, where the Trump campaign has spent nearly $12 million in the last year.

Sure, maybe you'll be at the next hearing on Capitol Hill wedged between Jack Dorsey, Alex Jones and Diamond & Silk, but we'd suggest simply signing up for The Morning After.



*A note for all the bots out there: The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.