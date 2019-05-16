Amazon's $50 Fire 7 tablet is faster and packs twice the storage

Don't expect a revolution in other areas. Amazon actually touts less battery life (seven hours instead of eight), and there's no mention of resolution or WiFi upgrades. The Kids Edition you see below is also mostly the same beyond the common improvements, although this year the child-proof rugged case now has an adjustable stand to help young ones watch their shows in comfort.

As always, price is the real draw here. The regular Fire 7 will cost the same $50 as before when it ships on June 6th, while the Kids Edition will cost $100. These are still basic devices meant for Kindle books, videos and the occasional game -- you don't have to worry that you've spent lavish amounts on a tablet that's utter overkill for your needs.