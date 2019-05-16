Apple's new TV app is a work in progress

At this point, Apple's TV recommendations are pretty basic -- a true TV connoisseur already knows that HBO's Barry is something you have to watch -- but they might be useful for more mainstream viewers. And while the "Watch Now" section is helpful, there's no support for Netflix shows, which leaves out most of the shows I'm currently binging.

Channels is undoubtedly the biggest new feature Apple debuted this week. It lets you quickly subscribe to content from HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and a handful of other services. The concept isn't exactly new, as Amazon is doing pretty much the same thing with its own Prime Video Channels, but it's a new level of convenience that Apple users haven't had before. You could always subscribe to HBO Now or Showtime from their respective apps, but first you'd have to download, install and step through their subscription process. With Channels, it just takes a few clicks to start watching a whole new network. It works best on the Apple TV, where the entire subscribing and viewing experience happens within the TV app. On the iPhone and iPad, you're automatically pushed to download the third-party app to subscribe, but it's still more convenient than searching for them manually.

Best of all, you can also download episodes and films for offline viewing from the TV app. That's something premium apps like HBO Now don't yet offer. It's the ideal option for someone who can't stay up late to watch a 90-minute episode of Game of Thrones -- they could just download the episode and catch up during their commute.

On my Apple TV 4K, I was able to subscribe to Cinemax in around 10 seconds. I got a free weekly trial to check out the network -- something you'll get from every Channel -- and I was informed that I'll be charged $10 a month afterwards. (The pricing varies from every network. HBO charges its typical $15 a month, while PBS Living is just $3.) With my subscription in hand, I hit play on the first episode of Warrior and it started up almost instantly. It's a show I've been meaning to watch for a while, but it's a bit tough to access since I don't have cable, and there's no standalone Cinemax Apple TV app. (I could have subscribed to the Cinemax Amazon Prime Channel outside of the Apple TV, but I've been too lazy for that.)

Channels is exactly what Apple promised: an a la carte way to watch premium TV networks. But it's still pretty limited so far. HBO, Showtime and Cinemax are the biggest providers so far, but beyond that you've got smaller streaming services and networks, like CBS All Access, Epix and Shudder. The selection is rounded out with channels I've never even heard of, like the History Vault and Up Faith and Family. There's no FX or AMC, which airs The Walking Dead, one of the most popular shows on TV. For Channels to be truly useful, Apple needs to score more content deals. Otherwise, most people would be better off subscribing to something like SlingTV, which offers live and on-demand programming.

We'll have to wait until the fall to see Apple TV+, the company's original subscription service, which will also live inside the TV app. For now, Apple is basically laying the groundwork for what's to come. Notably, it's also bringing the TV app to Samsung smart TVs, as well as AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to Vizio, LG and Sony sets later this year. Just like how Apple needed to bring the iPod and iTunes to Windows to make them succeed, it has no choice but to open up its video platform if it wants to be taken seriously.