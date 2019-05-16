B&O adds Google Assistant to its pricey H9 headphones

In addition to the extended battery life, B&O's latest headphones also come with the Google Assistant built right in. Users will be able to summon the voice assistant with a dedicated button on the headphones, which can also be used to activate the voice assistant on a connected device if you prefer. Aside from the voice assistant button, the Beoplay H9 features touch controls on the right earcup that allow users to adjust the listening experience using gestures. If you'd rather get more granular about your audio experience, the Beoplay H9 also allows for fine-tuning just about everything, from tonality to sound staging.

B&O is a premium brand, so of course, all of the luxurious features of the Beoplay H9 don't come cheap. The flagship headphones from the Danish electronics maker is available in matte black or argilla bright finish for £450 or $500.