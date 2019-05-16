Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix
Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchantment’ returns to Netflix on September 20

The second half of season one brings ten more episodes.
AJ Dellinger
1h ago in AV
Netflix

Disenchantment will be returning to Netflix on September 20th. Fans of the animated show from the mind of The Simpsons creator Matt Groening will get 10 more episodes that will pick up right from where the show left off when it debuted back in August 2018.

If you've yet to check out Disenchantment, it's about exactly what you'd expect from a Groening project. It sports his signature style and humor, regularly poking fun at tropes of the fantasy genre while inserting plenty of cultural commentary. Netflix has positioned the program as an adult-oriented "un-fairytale," and fans of The Simpsons and Futurama should find plenty to like.

While season one will end when Netflix drops the next batch of episodes this fall, there will be plenty more Disenchantment coming to the streaming service in the future. Netflix has ordered at least one more season of the show, which will contain 20 episodes. The first set of those is set to drop in 2020, with season two set to conclude in 2021.

Via: Variety
Source: Netflix
In this article: av, disenchantment, gear, matt groening, netflix
