Image credit: Epic Games
Epic Games offers up to 75 percent off select games in its 'Mega Sale'

Plus added discounts and free games, now through June 13th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
23m ago in AV
Epic Games

Starting today, you can find some of your favorite Epic Games for up to 75 percent off. The "Epic Mega Sale" runs now through June 13th, and during the sale, Epic Games is also offering an additional $10 off for every game purchase over $14.99. Plus, it's throwing in one freebie a week. Today, you can snag a free copy of World of Goo, and according to the site, you'll soon be able to download Stories Untold at no cost.

Some of the discounted games include John Wick Hex, which you can preorder for $7.99, and Borderlands 3, which you can preorder for $49.99. There are plenty of games to download and play now, and you can visit the Epic Games store for a full list.

