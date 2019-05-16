John Wick drops into 'Fortnite' for a bounty-hunting brawl

John Wick will be back in theaters this weekend, but the assassin will take up residence on small screens too, as he's starring in a Fortnite event. The Wick's Bounty limited-time mode pits you against other players in a race to earn the most gold tokens. You'll start with several tokens and claim another player's tokens when you take them out. You start with have three lives, and the more tokens you have, the more visible you are to other players on the map.
You'll be able to buy the John Wick skin (an official one, this time) along with a pickax, while you can earn some John Wick-related rewards through free challenges. It seems only fitting to drop at Neo Tilted while donning the skin -- Keanu Reeves, Neo, get it? Meanwhile, the upcoming John Wick Hex strategy game is now available to pre-order through the Epic Store, which is running a massive sale.