Watch Motorola's upcoming RAZR phone fold up

Last month, we saw the first leaked images, and while you could see a hinge, the phone was displayed open. Now, in addition to demonstrating the phone's foldability, this video does a close up on the hinge and teases the black, red and blue color options. Unfolded, the phone matches the photos leaked last month, and the video aligns with Motorola's patent designs for a foldable phone. But, the clip is only 33 seconds long, so it leaves plenty of room for questions.

We don't know when the device will launch, or how much it'll cost, but according to The Wall Street Journal, it could be in the range of $1,500. That's almost $500 less than the Galaxy Fold. If Motorola can avoid major design flaws and tap into nostalgia for the original RAZR, it might have a few advantages over its competitors.